Bay County Code Enforcement working to resolve nearly 1,000 Hurricane Michael related cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As Bay County residents continue to rebuild 14 months post-Hurricane Michael, some properties haven’t changed at all since the storm.

While code enforcement in Panama City has become more strict, residents living in unincorporated Bay County areas wonder what the county is doing to correct the issue in their communities.

“I think we have a lot of property that’s just literally deserted,” said Thomas Grant, a North Shore resident, frustrated with the inaction. “These values on our homes are being damaged by those that, I call them absentee owners.”

The property next-door to him is one of those seemingly abandoned homes.

“The owner to this house, to my knowledge, has never been back here,” said Grant, pointing to the roof which has collapsed into the garage.

Down the street is a similar picture; a dilapidated home draped in a ripped tarp, with homes on either side of it that have freshly mowed lawns and restored rooftops.

“I’m seeing a community of people that are really trying hard to bring it back,” said Grant. “But then I’m seeing too many people that aren’t doing anything to clean up their property.”

He said while he understands that many are dealing with insurance issues and other setbacks, he wonders what county officials are doing to monitor and assist with homes that have become safety hazards and eyesores to their neighbors.

Meanwhile, at Bay County Government Center, inside the code enforcement office is a room covered in photographs of these damaged properties.

Bay County Code Enforcement Manager, Cathi Ashman, calls it ‘The War Room.’

“We conducted an inventory, based on the Bay County Property Appraiser’s damage assessment, of approximately 1,500 properties in Bay County,” she explained.

Since that inventory was created, around one thousand of the cases are hurricane-related and remain to be resolved.

Ashman and two others are tasked with tackling them all.

“It is overwhelming to say the least,” she said.

After the one year code enforcement grace period ended in October, she and her team have been working to categorize the hundreds of homes needing work; from voluntary compliance, to code violations issued, to hearing dates.

The property next to Grant is on the code hearing list.

Of the one thousand cases, 134 of them are currently under code violation notice or already have a hearing date as soon as mid-January.

Around five hundred property owners have applied to the county’s private property debris removal program and are waiting for assistance.

Over one hundred have fallen under voluntary compliance; Ashman said the county has granted extensions to owners that are working as much as possible to fix their properties while dealing with setbacks, like insurance issues.

When it comes to absentee owners, Ashman said it can be very difficult to track down the current owner of the home.

She said all options must be exhausted in order to demolish the property without owner response.

At the end of it all, she said these processes take time, and the process only officially began two months ago.

“It’s obviously not something that’s going to happen overnight,” she said. “We can’t take one thousand cases to an enforcement hearing all at once.”

She said she hopes by this time next year, it will be a far more manageable situation.