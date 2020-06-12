Bay County Code Enforcement continues demolition of hurricane damaged homes

Bay County, (Fla) — Almost two years later… damaged structures from Hurricane Michael still stand.

“6 months after the storm we identified nearly 13 hundred properties that were in bad conditions,” said Kathi Ashman, Bay County Code Enforcement Manager.

These homes are deemed unlivable by the county code enforcement office. There are roofs caving in, walls torn down and windows broken on each of these homes.

One of those homes belongs to Jackie Thomas.

“I was just taken aback by everything I saw because I was here for the hurricane,” said Thomas. “And like so many others I had no idea it was going to be so powerful.”

County code enforcement reached out to homeowners in April of 2019, homeowners like Thomas, to talk about the fema program.

This program allows for debris removal so they can rebuild.

Since February – 100 homes have been torn down – Thomas’s home is scheduled for next week.

Just because the home survived the hurricane doesn’t mean the home is allowed to stay up. It is county code enforcement’s job to take action.

In January, notices were sent out to homeowners who chose not to sign up for the fema program.

Some just did not want to give up their properties, others are dealing with different circumstances.

“This particular property, the property owner is deceased,” said Ashman. “It has not gone through prorate so the family members cannot do anything with this property.”

The county code enforcement inspectors keep track of all the homes that have violations…And set a date to meet with the homeowner.

There are around 600 Hurricane Michael properties left to be torn down in bay county – 10 of those homes are scheduled for demolition next week.