Bay County Clerk of Court and finance department get new building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Interior reconstruction has been completed on a new building at the Bay County Courthouse campus.

At 225 McKenzie Avenue in Panama City used to be the old juvenile detention center and more recently housed code enforcement and engineering.

But the building sat vacant for the past decade.

Capital Projects Manager Fred Brown oversaw the reconstruction and said the building was in bad shape when they started.

He feels the finance department and Clerk of Court will be very pleased to be back in a centralized location, as they have been working out of the Bay County Government Center since Hurricane Michael.

“When we looked at this space, somewhere additional to put them without doing a full buildout,” Brown said. “This building was in pretty good shape structurally so we came in and we demoed the entire building just to the exterior walls. We replaced all of the plumbing, all of the electrical, and all of the mechanical in here and then did the buildout.”

The building still needs to be furnished which is expected to happen soon. Brown also said the parking lot will be finished in the next two weeks weather permitting.

The city completed its final inspection earlier this morning and employees should be able to move in soon.

Brown is also the project manager for the new juvenile justice courthouse set to be built on the courthouse campus.

The Bay County Commission voted Tuesday to approve the funding for the project.

“We still have to go to the board on the GMP, the contract, the price, to get it approved, etc,” Brown said. “Once they approve then we can move forward. We can start talking about scheduling, we can start talking about schedule values, things of that nature to move it along.”

Brown said the new juvenile justice courthouse is slated to be attached to the main courthouse to allow the campus to be more connected.