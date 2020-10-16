Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay County Chamber of Commerce celebrates Grand Opening after Hurricane Michael

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– One property damaged after Hurricane Michael was the Bay County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber held a ribbon-cutting Thursday with Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki in attendance, followed by food and a tour of all the new improvements.

The building’s structure was able to withstand the storm, but almost everything inside was lost due to a roof leak and heavy winds. The entire building was gutted and given a remodel, including new floors and plumbing systems.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman, Andrew Rowell, said he is pleased with the finished product as the building needed upgrades even prior to the hurricane.

“Well, the footprint is the same but it had been quite a while since we had gotten a facelift, and we’re very proud of our up to code and modern finishes in our building,” Rowell said.

Rowell said the road to recovery has been a long one as the chamber first had to deal with securing money from insurance companies after the storm, then finding a contractor, and experiencing construction delays due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mock Election

A Live look inside the Tunnel of Terror

Bay County Chamber Grand Opening

North Walton residents can expect to vote on a new bed tax

Bay County Commission Dist. 4 Candidate: Paul Davis

Don't forget to fill out the 2020 census: it closes at midnight

More Local News