Bay County Chamber of Commerce celebrates Grand Opening after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– One property damaged after Hurricane Michael was the Bay County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber held a ribbon-cutting Thursday with Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki in attendance, followed by food and a tour of all the new improvements.

The building’s structure was able to withstand the storm, but almost everything inside was lost due to a roof leak and heavy winds. The entire building was gutted and given a remodel, including new floors and plumbing systems.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman, Andrew Rowell, said he is pleased with the finished product as the building needed upgrades even prior to the hurricane.

“Well, the footprint is the same but it had been quite a while since we had gotten a facelift, and we’re very proud of our up to code and modern finishes in our building,” Rowell said.

Rowell said the road to recovery has been a long one as the chamber first had to deal with securing money from insurance companies after the storm, then finding a contractor, and experiencing construction delays due to the pandemic.