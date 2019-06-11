Bay County Chamber honors 2019 Junior Leadership Bay graduates at ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ― 21 students and their loved ones gathered at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club for a special celebration.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce honored the 2019 class of Junior Leadership Bay with a graduation ceremony.

Junior Leadership Bay is an eight-month long program dedicated to helping prepare high school juniors for future roles in community leadership by touring and learning about different local businesses and operations.

Despite the difficulties caused by Hurricane Michael, those behind the program expressed their gratitude for being able to have another successful year.

"I just think it's a great opportunity. I thank the community for really supporting this program and allowing us to take these kids into their businesses. For just opening up their businesses to teach these children what we have to offer. For them to hopefully further their career and get their education, come back to the community and support our community," stated Jennifer Davidson, Junior Leadership Bay steering committee chairman.

For the conclusion of the ceremony, one special graduate was presented with a scholarship to attend 2 years at Gulf Coast State College and another 2 years at FSU Panama City.

That student Alisha Campbell of Bay High, who said the program has been very helpful.

"I would most definitely recommend this program, the sessions are great. Knowing your classmates, just seeing different perspectives on how these classmates are, it's great. [Seeing] other leadership roles in the community, it's great to know that Panama City is still strong. 850 strong," emphasized Alisha Campbell, Junior Leadership Bay graduate.