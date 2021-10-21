Bay County Chamber annual bed race has unusual ending

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The 9th annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce bed races ended in a tie, leaving organizers no choice but to have a rematch.

Brock’s Lawn and Pest Control emerged victorious in the end.

The block party is put on by the chamber and is open to the entire community.

Christopher Moore is the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and said the block party is a way to give back to Bay County residents.

“It’s our way of saying thank you as a Chamber of Commerce for the entire community,” Moore said. “All the board members come together and we contribute free beer, wine, food, and everything else and just a lot of fun for the family here in downtown Panama City.”

Moore said it’s good to be back after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.