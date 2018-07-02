Bay County celebrates Fourth of July with week of activities

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - With the 4th of July holiday just days away, there are plenty of activities this week that are fun for the entire family.



Some festivities starting a day before the big celebration.

On July 3rd, the "Freedom Rocks" firework show will be taking place at Grand Lagoon in Panama City Beach at 9pm.

On July 4th, starting with the earliest event, there is the "Best Blast on the Beach 5K" at Under the Palms Park in Mexico Beach at 7am.



In Lynn Haven, festivities for their annual parade will be kicking off at 8am near the city complex followed by fireworks at 9pm at A.L. Kinsaul park.



In Panama City Beach at Aaron Bessant, the Veterans Memorial ceremony will be taking place at 9am. Later that night, the "Star Spangled Spectacular" in PCB will be a dueling firework show at the city and county piers, starting at 9pm.



In Panama City, the salute to freedom celebration will be held at the Panama City Marina from 2-10pm.

On July 5th, the summer concert series continues at Aaron Bessant park. The performance will also feature fireworks, that's all set to start at 7 pm.



On July 6th, festivities wrap up at the Boardwalk Beach resort with "Light up the gulf" beginning at 8:30 pm.



