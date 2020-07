PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has confirmed 88 additional new cases of COVID-19 on Friday bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,027.

The 1,027 includes 990 residents and 37 non-residents. A total of 46 Bay County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

There have been a total of 10,449 tests processed with 9,399 tests coming back negative.