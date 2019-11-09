Bay County businesses celebrate First Responders

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Bay County Chamber of Commerce recognized our area’s everyday heroes on Friday for the Annual First Responders Appreciation luncheon, held at FSU PC’s Holley Center.

“It’s a thing we look forward to every year,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. “It’s just so heartwarming and inspiring to us to see the business community come out and support first responders.”

Around 250 people including first responders and community business sponsors attended the event celebrating the work our fire, police and medical emergency responders do every day.

“I think it’s very important to Tyndall Federal Credit Union to take this small opportunity to give them a little bit of a thank you, realizing how amazing they are, the stresses that them and their families go through, and that we acknowledge it, we see it and we love them,” said Tyndall Federal Credit Union’s CEO, Jim Warren.

The luncheon included a presentation by keynote speaker Officer Bobby White out of Gainesville and an awards ceremony honoring several of our community’s first responders.

“They spend their lives protecting us in the community,” said Will Cramer, the Chairman of the board for the Bay County Chamber of Commerce. “t’s our chance to say thank you and award them for outstanding service.”

This was the ninth year the event was put on by the Bay County Chamber of Commerce.