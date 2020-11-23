Bay County Boys and Girls Club will help you select a Christmas Tree

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Boys and Girls Club of Bay County’s Christmas tree lot is officially open to the public.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the tree lot across from Bill Cramer Chevrolet in Panama City is open and will not close until 8 p.m. each evening.

And the trees are going fast. There were just over 600 trees to start Sunday, but over 300 were sold before 2 p.m.

The Boys and Girls Club CEO Hank Hill said without the community’s help they would not have been able to pull this off.

Over 80 volunteers alone helped unload the trees Saturday.

Hill said they will be open until the last tree is sold, and there are more shipments to come within the next few weeks.

“Today is the opening of our tree lot,” said Hill. “But really it’s the benefits that go to the boys and girls club so we can mentor kids in there after school, in our summer and our out of school programs.”

Hill said they are always looking for volunteers to help around the lot. Packing trees and helping residents carry trees to their vehicles.

“While the selection is really good, come out and pick your tree out,” said Hill. “Get it cut. They smell fantastic these are all Fraser furs. You cant find any better tree. They are not commercial trees they are premium trees.”

They typically run out of trees by the second week of December, so if you want to pick out a tree this Christmas, you may want to act fast.