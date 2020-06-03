Bay County Boys And Girls Club open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Monday Bay County Boys and Girls Club has reopened for the summer, but not without extra safety protocols.

At each site for the club, children will have a their temperatures checked at drop off and then again at lunch time. If they have a fever they will be sent home until they are once more well, leadership said. CEO Hank Hill said adults are not allowed in the buildings past drop off as well.

He said he can already feel the excitement in the children returning to the club and feels this outlet is not only beneficial for working parents but the children as well.

“I think young people need to get out and get together and express themselves, and get out of isolation quite frankly. Being quarantined for the last month or so, or two I months I guess, it really takes a toll on them.”

He said slots are filling up fast for registration of new students and he is excited for the summer ahead.

