Bay County Board of County Commissioners hosts job fair

BAY COUNTY. Fla. — The Bay County Board of County Commissioners held a job fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bay County Government Center. County employees looked for members of the community to fill open positions.

Applicants had the opportunity to fill out applications and interview on the spot. Open positions included maintenance workers, equipment workers, animal control officers and park workers.

After candidates are selected, they will go through a one-to-two-week screening process, and then they can begin work.

Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale says this was a great opportunity for members of the community to help rebuild the town after Hurricane Michael.

“You have an opportunity here to be directly involved in what we are doing, and all of the things that these departments are doing,” said Sale. “You have an opportunity to work hard to bring us back to where we are, and bigger and better than we were before.”

If you were not able to make this event, applications for jobs are still available on their website at www.baycountyfl.gov

