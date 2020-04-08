Bay County beaches continue to remain closed

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are continuing to keep the beaches closed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Commissioners extended the local state of emergency on Tuesday due to coronavirus, which includes keeping the beaches closed. Commissioners have continued this state of emergency ever since the state of Florida declared a state of emergency.

Bay County chairman, Philip “Griff”Griffitts, says some time down the line, they hope to lift these restrictions to the public. But for now, they are acting in the best interest for the community.

“We hope in the future there is some availability that we can relax some of the restrictions,” Griffitts said. “Right now though, we just don’t want anybody to think that we are inviting them to our county to to vacation or to participate on the beach.”