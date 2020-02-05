Bay County awards contract for Water Treatment Plant project

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Bay County Water Treatment Plant sustained substantial damage during Hurricane Michael. Now, the County has decided to remodel the facility.

At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, the County approved a contract with Barge Design Solutions Incorporated for around $311,000.00.

The company will be responsible for the architectural and engineering design of the operations building at the plant.

The Water Treatment Plant is responsible for treating and distributing wholesale drinking water in Bay County.

“This is gonna be just the design and so as we move forward with it and they look at it, they’re gonna look at it closely to see what needs to be improved, what needs to be reconstructed, and that’s gonna be there internal look so we’ll find out as we move forward how that’s gonna end up,” said Bill Dozier.

The Bay County Water Treatment Plant was recently recognized as a National Historic Water Landmark by the American Water Works Association.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

East Pass dredging to begin in the next few weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "East Pass dredging to begin in the next few weeks"

Contract awarded for construction at WTP

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contract awarded for construction at WTP"

Bike lanes coming to CR 389

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike lanes coming to CR 389"

Alane Adams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alane Adams"

Gulf County Schools seeing repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf County Schools seeing repairs"

Operation Fallen Angel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Fallen Angel"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.