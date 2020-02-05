Bay County awards contract for Water Treatment Plant project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Bay County Water Treatment Plant sustained substantial damage during Hurricane Michael. Now, the County has decided to remodel the facility.



At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, the County approved a contract with Barge Design Solutions Incorporated for around $311,000.00.



The company will be responsible for the architectural and engineering design of the operations building at the plant.



The Water Treatment Plant is responsible for treating and distributing wholesale drinking water in Bay County.



“This is gonna be just the design and so as we move forward with it and they look at it, they’re gonna look at it closely to see what needs to be improved, what needs to be reconstructed, and that’s gonna be there internal look so we’ll find out as we move forward how that’s gonna end up,” said Bill Dozier.



The Bay County Water Treatment Plant was recently recognized as a National Historic Water Landmark by the American Water Works Association.