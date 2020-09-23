Bay County approves millage rate and budget for upcoming fiscal year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Despite continuous recovery from the pandemic and even earlier from Hurricane Michael, the Bay County Commission will be maintaining this year’s millage rate for the upcoming fiscal year.

The commission held a budget workshop on Tuesday to formally approve the rate which is set at about 4.46 mills. This is the same rate as last year.

If your taxes increase, the county says that is due to an increase in your property value.

The county also approved this upcoming fiscal year budget which is just around $375 million.

“Everything was looked at. There were paper budgets that were trimmed just to save. If any positions needed to be filled, they’re not going to be filled this year. We’re holding along with that. So a lot of lot of work was done by people in this building,” said Philip “Griff” Griffitts, the county chairman.

While there were cuts, some areas are also receiving more funding like the county’s intergovernmental communications sector. This is being done to improve communication among all local municipalities in Bay County.