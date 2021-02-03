Bay County approves BDS tax increase measure for April municipal elections ballot

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County voters will have a new tax to vote on in the upcoming municipal elections.

The county commission has approved for a Bay District Schools measure to be put on the ballot in April; it’s a first-ever operational tax increase that if approved, residents would re-vote on every four years. Now, BDS officials are working to persuade the public that it is justified.

“I’m not fooling myself that this is going to be easy,” said Superintendent Bill Husfelt, adding that he understands asking residents to vote to raise taxes is a heavy request. “This is the only method we have. We have no other options.”

The referendum would raise the district millage rate one mill. It’s the first-time BDS has ever done something like this, and they say it’s for good reason.

“We can’t pay a living wage to most of our employees if we don’t get some more funding somewhere, somehow,” Husfelt said.

He said the Sunshine State ranks 44th in education funding, so BDS is trying to follow the lead of the 21 other school districts in Florida that collect the additional tax.

“A rising tide raises all ships,” he said. “We think this is going to benefit everybody in the county.”

It would be about 100 dollars more a year per $100 thousand of home value, bringing in over $18 million to the district.

That money would fund salary increases for teachers and staff (not including board members), as well as other district-wide educational programs.

Husfelt said it also puts more money into the local economy, as employees have more money in their pockets to spend on things like housing.

“I don’t think we can afford not to do this,” he said. “This is a serious step toward patting public education on the back and saying ‘look we know how hard all these people work and we really want to incentivize them.’ We want to have one of the best school systems in the state and this is definitely one way to get to that.”

Now, residents will have the final say.

“I do believe firmly though that our community supports public education,” Husfelt said. “I do believe that when they gather the facts and sit down and listen and they look at what we want to do with the funding and how low Florida is on school funding that they will make a good, positive decision.”

Until April, he said BDS officials will be working to educate voters on the measure.