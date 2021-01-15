Bay County announces new chief of Emergency Services

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Emergency Services Deputy Chief Bradley S. Monroe has been named to succeed Chief Mark Bowen, who retired in December.

“I’m honored to be selected by the Bay County Commission as your chief of Emergency Services,” Monroe said. “I look forward to continuing to build upon the strong service we offer to our community, and I’m excited to bring the passion, lessons learned, and skills I’ve developed throughout my career and put them to work to the benefit of Bay County’s residents and visitors.”

Chief Monroe began his career in public safety in 1979. He is a seasoned leader with administrative experience in fire and Emergency Medical Services and emergency management.

Chief Monroe is an armed services veteran recalled to active duty during the Persian Gulf War. He served from 1990-1998 as a Field Medical Corpsman assigned to the United States Marine Corps as a member of the United States Naval Reserve.

He worked in emergency management with the State of Florida prior to his employment with Bay County.

“We are excited to welcome a leader that we’ve admired and respected for years. Brad is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in pre-hospital care systems and services, innovative program development, and collaboration with multiple stakeholders. Chief Monroe’s wealth of experience and his proven track record will continue the department’s strong leadership and partnership with local municipalities and partner agencies,” said Bay County Manager Bob Majka.

Chief Monroe has worked for 14 years for Bay County serving as a firefighter and battalion chief prior to promotion to deputy chief of Emergency Services in March of 2008. As deputy chief of Emergency Services, Monroe has coordinated response to such large-scale incidents as the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Hurricane Michael. He currently supervises the day-to-day operations of Fire Services, Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, and the county’s Communication and 800 MHz Radio divisions.