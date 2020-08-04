Bay County announces 15 deaths from coronavirus

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Health in Bay County announced that 15 people have died from coronavirus.

“The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) confirmed today that a 67-year-old woman (case confirmed June 25), a 95-year-old man (case confirmed July 4), a 74-year-old woman (case confirmed July 9), an 81-year-old man (case confirmed July 9), a 76-year-old man (confirmed July 12), a 76-year-old woman (case confirmed July 12), a 71-year-old woman (case confirmed July 13), an 86-year-old man (case confirmed July 16), a 67-year-old man (case confirmed July 18), a 60-year-old man (case confirmed July 19), an 85-year-old man (case confirmed July 24), a 74-year-old woman (case confirmed July 25), an 80-year-old man (case confirmed July 27), a 55-year-old woman (case confirmed July 27), and an 89-year-old man (case confirmed July 28) passed away,” officials wrote. “Thirty-seven Bay County residents have died from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.”

In a follow up statement to News 13 the Department of Health in Bay County said, “The Florida Department of Health in Bay County works to report all data as soon as we receive confirmation of deaths and positive cases. Please note that although these deaths are being reported today, that does not mean these deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, rather, they were confirmed in the past 24 hours.”

Today, Tuesday August 5, there are 198 positive residents and three non-Florida resident cases and a positivity rate of 34.8 percent.

The age range for Bay County residents testing positive for COVID-19 for August 3 is 0-4 years (1), 5-14 years (5), 15-24 years (30), 25-34 (33), 35-44 (26), 45-54 (36), 55-64 (37), 65-74 (23), 75-84 (2), 85+ (1), and unknown (4).

Bay County’s total case count is at 3,921 including 3,856 residents and 65 non-residents. Thirty-seven Bay County residents have died from COVID-19. There have been five deaths associated with long-term care facilities. Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 16 percent. Of the 24,276 tests processed, 20,312 tests are negative.

Cities of Bay County cases based on patient’s ZIP Code: Panama City (2,617), Lynn Haven (510), Panama City Beach (485), Youngstown (68), Southport (60), Fountain (38), Missing (28), Callaway (18), Mexico Beach (10), Tyndall Air Force Base (8), Parker (5), Vernon (3), Inlet Beach (2), Bayou George (1), Seacrest (1), Rosemary Beach (1), and Watersound (1).