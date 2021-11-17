Bay County animal shelter is at full capacity

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Animal Control officials are trying to reduce the cat population at the shelter.

The facility is at full capacity after an unusual influx of felines. They are running a cat adoption special.

“Kara is actually missing an eye,” said Bay County Animal Control Division Manager Kathy Beatson as she pointed out one of the animals up for adoption.

Kara’s owner surrendered her because she could no longer take care of her. Unfortunately, that’s the case for a lot of animals.

“Once we reach our capacity for care for these animals then we either have to tell people no or if they really need to sign it in they are going to have to sign it in for euthanasia,” said Beatson. “And we don’t want to put down a healthy animal.”

To find these cast homes, the shelter is waiving the $25 adoption fees until November 23.

“If we have a lot of animals, especially cats, in the next couple of days then we will go ahead and continue that a little bit longer,” said Beatson.

There are cats of all ages here, and they are fully vetted and microchipped.

“Right now we have about 15 in here, but in receiving our vet is processing ones again,” she said. “So this room will be full again tomorrow.”

Three weeks ago, there were too many dogs in the shelter. After waiving adoption fees for the dogs, many found forever homes. Beatson is hoping the same will happen for the cats and kittens.

The Panama City Beach pet smart store is also waiving cat adoption fees. Many of the animal control cats will be there throughout the week.

To see all the animals that are available visit the Bay County government page and click on the adoption link.