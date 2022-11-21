PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Most people will begin traveling later in the week ahead of Thanksgiving.

Some people started traveling early last Friday but most passengers will get on a flight Tuesday or Wednesday. No matter when the influx happens, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials said they’re prepared.

There has been an increase and adjustment in staffing to help get passengers where they are going, said Executive Director Parker McClellan. He added that they expect an 8% increase this year.

“We’re here when the passengers want to fly out,” McClellan said. “We’re going to make sure that we have as many of our team players in place and make sure that we can prepare that we’re prepared for whatever comes in front of us.”

With the large influx of passengers coming into the airport and the parking lot currently beginning construction by next week; additional shuttle services will be provided.



