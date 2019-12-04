Bay County adds to Private Property Debris Removal program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is continuing to help residents clean up their properties after the storm.

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners approved an additional part of their contract with CrowderGulf for the Private Property Debris Removal program.

The add-on clarified some language in the contract with FEMA’s reimbursements and issues dealing with asbestos.

Bay County Chairman, Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts, says the Private Property Debris Removal program will allow CrowderGulf to remove hazardous trees from private properties and to perform certain demolitions.

“These people applied, we helped them to work through the application process and CrowderGulf will go out after the first of the year to start the cleaning process,” Griffitts said.

This project is costing around 9.5 million dollars and includes cleaning more than 700 properties within the county.