BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – After a two-year-long battle, FEMA is finally giving Bay County $40 million to repair roads damaged after Hurricane Michael.

Hundreds of trucks, hauling millions of tons of debris for about a year caused most of the damage. The county officials said they plan to start the repair work as soon as possible.

Bay County drivers are quite familiar with the sound of uneven roadways.

“Because of all the debris removal trucks that were coming through after the hurricane,” Commissioner Doug Moore said.

Trucks hauled more than 19 million cubic yards of debris from across Bay County right after the storm. The heavy trucks took a toll on local roads, causing ruts, divots, and potholes.

“Our staff had gone out and Lazer grated the roads right before the hurricane hit and so we were able to show by metrics how much the damage with the roads being used the trucks for the debris removal how much it had harmed these roads,” Moore said.

For the last two years, Bay County has been battling with FEMA for financial aid. Fema has finally awarded the county $40 million.

“We were able to ultimately get FEMA out there to cover the cost of the resurfacing this 132 miles worth of roads throughout the county so it’s also going to allow us to turn around and use the money that would’ve been surtax go toward road surfacing to be used in a different area,” Moore said.

The first two phases will cover approximately 31 miles. The county has already awarded the contract and the work should begin in the next few months.

Crews will start on roads like Star Avenue, Earl Sapp Road, and Fanning Bayou Drive. County officials said the work will be done in eight to ten phases.

You can see maps of phases one and two on the Bay County Government website.