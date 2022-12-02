BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly every Bay Countian gets their drinking water from the Bay County Water Treatment Plant.

The facility was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael four years ago.

Since then, county officials have worked to harden the facility to protect it against the next major hurricane to strike our area.

The project to improve the exteriors and interiors of the buildings cost about $4 million.

Workers also reconfigured the main operations center, more than doubling the usable space to over 4,000 square feet.

“When we have an emergency like a hurricane like that, staff is required to be on-site 24/7,” Bay County Utilities Director Bobby Gibbs said. “During Hurricane Michael, that’s what we had. Everybody was in a satellite building on site. And of course, with all the damage that came through and tore the roofs off it was difficult. But yes they have to be here 24/7 and we wanted to make sure that after Hurricane Michael came through in the damage that we went through we wanted to make sure that these guys are going to be safe.”

Operators were able to move back into the main building within the last few months.