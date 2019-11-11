Bay Co. UF IFAS extension hosting annual peanut butter drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Every Fall, our friends at the UF IFAS Bay County extension office collect jars of peanut butter, but why? While a jar of peanut butter may sound like a small feat, it serves a much larger purpose.

“Peanut butter is a really good staple item, it has a really high nutritional value and as most of us know, it doesn’t need to be refrigerated and it has a long shelf life so it makes it a good thing to have on hand,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Horticulture Agent, Julie McConnell.

Each year, staff collects as many jars as they can to give to local food pantries. Last year they collected and distributed over 2,000 jars.

“It really kind of started as an awareness campaign because a lot of people don’t realize that Florida is a big peanut producer, especially here in the Panhandle. The peanut producers also will match us what we collect up to a pound of peanut butter and then we can make a second donation to the food pantries at a later date when we receive our match from them,” said McConnell.

Everyone can join in on the action by donating unopened jars of peanut butter at the Bay County UF IFAS extension office.

The office is located at 2728 East 14th Street in Panama City. Donation boxes will also be outside the government center and at Bay District schools.

The deadline for dropping off these jars of peanut butter is November 27th.