Bay Co. to request about $30 million from DEO for infrastructure projects

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of federal dollars could be on their way to Bay County to help improve local infrastructure, two years after Hurricane Michael.

Bay County leaders are applying for about $30 million from the Department of Economic Opportunity through the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR) program for infrastructure projects across the county.

These include a new public hurricane shelter, fire station, stormwater drainage improvements, two community centers and a sheriff’s substation, all approved to submit on the application at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

County Commissioner, Tommy Hamm, said they’re hoping for approval to increase preparedness for any future disasters.

“We all know when hurricanes come there’s usually massive amounts of water,” he said. “So that’s helping us to build a better future as well in case we ever get hit again.”

The money would be coming from over $223 million in CDBG-DR grant funding from the DEO to be spent in the counties affected by Hurricane Michael.