Bay Co. tax collector says end of year tends to be the busiest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- This time of the year can be extra expensive, especially with the holidays quickly approaching. However, it doesn’t have to be costly when it comes to your taxes.

No one really enjoys going to the Department of Motor Vehicles, but this time of the year, depending on what you need to get done, it may be necessary.

“November and December are typically our busiest months because the property tax payments are coming in, the heavy vehicle registration renewal ends on December 31, so we just have a lot of traffic in our office,” said Bay Co. Tax Collector, Chuck Perdue.

It’s property tax season, but the earlier you pay your taxes, the more money you could save. “Taxes are due November 1st but they aren’t delinquent until April 1st and you get a progressive discount. 4% for November, 3% for December, 2% for January and 1% for February,” said Perdue.

In November alone, Perdue said they saw about 40,000 customers who in total, saved an estimated $5.5 million by paying taxes early. “We processed almost 100,000 transactions, collected about 150 million dollars, and we did it with an average wait time of about 4 1/2 minutes. More people are using are our online services and our same day pick up services so it’s fewer people in the office,” said Perdue.

Perdue says Monday’s, Friday’s and during lunch tend to be the busiest times for the office. However, you can avoid all lines by visiting their website first. “The last couple weeks a year, we typically have our busiest weeks of the year because of the heavy vehicle registration renewals and so we encourage people to use our join the line feature on our website before coming in,” he said.

However, not all features can be completed online. “If you need to renew your driver’s license and get a picture or you need title work done, you need to come to the office. If you need to make tax payments, if you need to renew your vehicle registration, you can do that online and you can also go online to Baytaxcollector.com to join the line and minimize your wait when you do come to the office,” said Perdue.

When it comes to property taxes, Perdue urges community members to pay early and not procrastinate if they want to save money.