Bay Co. Republicans hold candidate meet and greet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Republican Party gave residents a chance to meet their local candidates on the ballot on Saturday for the upcoming primary election in August.

They held a meet and greet and the Bay County Republican Party Headquarters on Lisenby Avenue from 11 a.m to 1 p.m..

There, people could talk to almost all the candidates they’ll see on the ballot in August as well as hear about their campaign platforms through speeches.

Bay County Republican Chairwoman, Debbie Wood, said she was happy to see so many people brave the heat to be there.

“As hot as it is and have to be outside, but I think we’ve had a great turnout and honestly it just shows that people are ready to get back to life, back to reality,” said Wood. “Showing an event like this that they can come and participate in I think shows that we’re ready in Bay County to get back together and work.”

Wood said they’ve tried to put the event together for months and they are glad to finally be able to do it at their headquarters which has been open for a few weeks now.