Bay Co. Public Library hosts book giveaway weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of books, CDs and DVDs found new homes Saturday during the first day of a book giveaway weekend at the Bay County Public Library.

Library director Robin Shader says the library has received tons of donations since Hurricane Michael, and recently got a lot of books from a Destin bookstore that went out of business.

The giveaway was open to teachers only for the first two hours before opening to the general public.

“We know a lot of schools, in the classrooms they lost their classroom libraries and we really thought of them, especially people like teachers who want to use these books for the classroom, for the students,” Shader said. “There’s a real need and we wanted to help.”

The event giving attendees a chance to add to their collections and keep the book.

“We lend books all the time, that’s what we do but for people to be able to come and get books for their home libraries, to keep it makes them feel really happy and it makes us happy to be able to do that for them,” Shader said.

The giveaway continues Sunday at the library, located at 898 W 11th St from 1-4 p.m. It is open to everyone.