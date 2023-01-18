BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved an agreement Wednesday with The Nature Conservancy to help restore the living shoreline in East Bay and the bay side of Shell Island.

The county received a $500,000 RESTORE Act Grant from the U.S. Treasury Department in December for the project.

The money will pay for planting seagrasses and marsh grasses in the shallow bay waters.

It will also provide coastal flood protection around Tyndall Air Force Base.

“It’s so important that the seagrass flourishes throughout our whole bay system and any time that the seagrass has been damaged somewhere, whether it’s from prop scars or from any other reason, it’s important that we go back and replenish that seagrass,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

The project will restore up to five acres of the bay system’s seagrass.