BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The county officials are creating a new master plan for their parks.

The last plan was created just before Hurricane Michael.

The Parks advisory board members held a meeting to hear ideas and concerns from residents. Residents brought a lot to the table.

There is over 800 acres of parks and recreation land across Bay County. Changes need to be made to the park’s master plan to keep up with county growth.

“It doesn’t matter what we want, or Bay County wants, it’s about what the people want,” board member B. Cody Shields said. “Ultimately we are trying to get the input of all the people so that the citizens get the parks and recs that they deserve.”

Tuesday’s public meeting started with a presentation from the parks and recreation consultants. It outlined plans the county already has on their radar, like adding walking trails and updated equipment to community areas. But residents had a chance to voice their needs as well.

The biggest topic of discussion came from residents interested in accessing the equestrian park on Highway 20. Which still needs repairs after Hurricane Michael.

“Just asking questions about, what does it look like moving forward, how do we access the park and stuff like that,” Shields said.

The advisory board took public comment for an hour. But for those who did not have time to speak, the board encourages them to fill out an online survey.

“From baseball to pickleball, to disc golf to remote control cars, all the way to 1000 lbs horses. Everybody deserves their shot at being able to enjoy the parks and recreation that the county can provide,” Shield said.

The advisory committee is encouraging residents to fill out an online survey about what they would like to see. That survey can be found at this link.

The Parks Director Jason Jowers said they intend to finish writing the new master plan this May.