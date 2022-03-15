BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Adriane Joseph Melanson was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday afternoon. He received two 25-year sentences.

Melanson, 22, reportedly forced his way into a home on Spring Avenue in Panama City on April 18, 2020.

Witnesses said Melanson believed a man staying at the home had stolen drugs from him.

“That does not give the defendant the right to administer street justice and go over there and take matters into his own hands,” Prosecutor Frank Sullivan told jurors. “Our society can’t allow it, our justice system doesn’t allow it, and I ask you to find the defendant guilty.”

The two men began wrestling around on the floor, then Melanson fired several shots as he fled the scene.

The victim was reportedly not hurt.

Jurors convicted Melanson of attempted felony murder, burglary with the discharge of a firearm, and shooting into a building.