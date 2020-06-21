Bay Co. LGBTQ Center holds “Love Feeds Hunger” food pantry; feeds 250 families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The LGBTQ Center of Bay County “spread the love” on Saturday morning through their “love feeds hunger” food pantry event, helping to feed families in Bay County.

They held the drive-up food pantry in place of their Bay Pride Festival, which was supposed to take place this weekend but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Instead, they came together with different organizations around the area to help people put food on the table during the difficult times residents are facing.

Organizers said they’re happy to be able to help those who need it in the community and grateful to the other organizations involved for pitching in to make it all possible.

“Given everything going on in the country right now with all the racial tensions and the COVID, everybody is just really having a hard time right now,” said William Shurbutt, the events director for Bay Pride and the LGBTQ Center of Bay County. “This is our honor to do this, it’s our privilege; we’re lucky enough to be able to organize some amazing groups of people and organizations to bring this out to the community.”

The LGBTQ Center of Bay County said the line started forming hours before the event, so they started early and were able to feed 250 families.