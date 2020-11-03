Bay Co. half-cent surtax projects approved for next five years

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years ago, the half-cent surtax was passed in Bay County. On Tuesday, the updated list of projects for the next five years was approved by county commissioners.

Those projects include road resurfacing, intersection and drainage improvements, dirt road paving projects, sidewalks and roadway expansions.

Bay County Public Works Director, Keith Bryant, said at Tuesday’s commission meeting that the projects are worth around $100 million, but they will only cost the county about $60 million due to various grants being awarded to assist with the projects.

Commissioner Robert Carroll said so far, the half-cent surtax has been a success in Bay County.

“Anytime somebody gets their roadway paved, they’ve been living on that road for 34 years, they’re nothing but grateful,” he said. “Everybody is grateful that we’re improving the roadways and getting rid of the potholes and we add sidewalks, people actually have a safe place to walk, walk their dog, bicycle, so we’ve gotten nothing but kudos on these projects.

You can find the full list of approved surtax projects for the next five years by clicking here and then clicking “Exhibit 1 Surtax List”, or see below: