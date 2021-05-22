Bay Co. family with special needs child surprised with bedroom makeover

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization gave back to a family with a special needs child in a big way on Saturday.

Sherry Melton, the founder and director of Rooms With A Purpose, said they create bedroom makeovers for children with life challenging illnesses.

“We go in and we meet the families, and we talk to them and we find out what the family needs, and what the children want,” Melton said. “And then we pick a theme for their room.”

The theme is dinosaurs for eight-year-old Blayne. Melton said Blayne is a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

She said it’s an honor getting to help families with special needs children.

“To be able to come in and give them something that’s just for them, for them to come in… all we want them to do in this room is recuperate, relax and enjoy themselves,” Melton said. “And we want to impact their lives in a way where they can do that.”

Nicole Snipes, Blayne’s mom, said times have been tough, but the surprise bedroom reveal was amazing.

“His life revolves around so much therapy and doctors’ appointments and things,” Snipes said. “It’s nice to come home and not feel like he’s still at a doctor’s appointment.”

Melton said they have done dozens of room redos, and every reveal is emotional.

“Believe me, I never talk about what we do without crying,” Melton said. “I’m very passionate about what we do, because it is such an honor.”

Melton also said Blayne now has a room that fits his needs, along with pretty cool dinosaur decorations.

His mom agrees.

“For Blayne, it’s now a bedroom just like any other little boy,” Snipes said. “You walk in here and you don’t see his diagnosis… You just see a little boy’s dino room.”