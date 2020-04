PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It may have been installed a few weeks ago, but the new traffic signal at the Bay City Point Shopping Center became fully operational on Tuesday.

The signal, located on State Road 77, south of 23rd Street went live at 11 A.M.

The signal was operating in flash mode to acquaint motorists with the new location. Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching the intersection.