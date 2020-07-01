Bay City Point businesses begin to open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Five Below is the first business to open their doors in the new Bay City Point Shopping Center.

The shopping center will feature seven new commercial businesses according to Mike Nichols, Panama City commissioner.

“Chicken Salad Chick is going to open, Five Below is going to open up,” sais Nichols. “I know they had some of those on the beach and we’re glad to have them in Panama City.”

Residents are definitely happy to see some of these businesses make their way over the bridge because they don’t have to commute to Panama City Beach to shop.

However, Bay County residents aren’t the only ones excited about the new shopping center.

Sherryl Norris, a resident of Calhoun County, was eating lunch at Cracker Barrell when she noticed the activity at the shopping center.

“We saw it and we just stopped in and they said they had been open for like three days so I’m excited,” Norris said.

Norris originally didn’t have plans to shop after lunch either.

“You got good deals, got me a bucket full of stuff and I’m looking forward to coming back and shopping,” Norris said.

Some of the other stores in the Bay City Point shopping center include the Sketchers outlet, Xfinity, Ulta, and Hobby Lobby. Xfinity has already opened, Ulta has not announced an official grand opening date and Hobby Lobby will open their doors on July 6th.