BASIC NWFL celebrates 30th anniversary

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Red dresses and community members filled the Edgewater Beach Resort Saturday night for their annual fundraiser.

The Red Tie Ball is BASIC’S biggest fundraiser. The group’s goal is to help those with HIV by providing free HIV testing and a variety of resources to those living with it.

“Unfortuantely people are still becoming infected. Not at the rate that is used to, but even when one person becomes infected, it’s very important that we continue to do this work,” BASIC NWFL president Valerie Mincey said.

The group is holding a free event December 6 and 7 for World AIDS Day. BASIC is partnering with PanCare Health and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. to offer free HIV screening, blood pressure checks, and the PanCare dental bus to provide dental services for free. There will also be free food, beverages, gift card giveaways and information booths.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. both days in the parking lot of Panama City Square at 535 West 23rd St.