Baseball glove makers apply for waiver in order to make masks during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

NOCONA, Texas (KXAN) — Baseball glove company Nokona Ballgloves is asking the state if they can make facemasks during the COVID-19 pandemic in its North Texas factory.

The company hopes to get an essential business waiver to allow them to produce masks, and Rob Storey, Nokona’s executive vice president, says they have all the materials to make it happen.

“Our people are our number one asset and by converting over to the masks this gives us the opportunity to give those people busy and employed and helps them out while hopefully helping out the community and the country,” Storey said.

Right now, the company is making prototypes and drafting a distribution plan, and if approved to make masks, Nokona will keep its staff working.

Nokona has been making baseball gloves since 1934.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Texas baseball glove company applying for waiver to make facemasks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas baseball glove company applying for waiver to make facemasks"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/8"

13NOW | Sheriff AJ Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Sheriff AJ Smith"

John Prine dies at 73

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Prine dies at 73"

Newsfeed Now for April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 8, 2020"

Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis"
More Local News