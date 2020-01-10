LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Bascom man seriously injured in Jackson County crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police-lights-file-jpg_20160209082312-159532

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bascom man was seriously injured in a crash State Road 2 near Malone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Raymundo Rojas, 29, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Envoy east on State Road 2 shortly before midnight when he crossed the center and then overcorrected back to the left, troopers wrote in a news release.

The Envoy entered the shoulder of the road, rotated and then rolled over several times tossing Rojas and a juvenile passenger from the vehicle, troopers wrote.

The passenger had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Rojas had critical injuries and was flown to Southeast Hospital in Dothan, troopers wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

HBA Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "HBA Program"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Big Game Bound: Ravens first playoff match

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Game Bound: Ravens first playoff match"

Zoo World collecting donations for Australia fire relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo World collecting donations for Australia fire relief"

Workforce development professionals meet to discuss rebuilding the workforce after disaster

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce development professionals meet to discuss rebuilding the workforce after disaster"

New PCB City Manager

Thumbnail for the video titled "New PCB City Manager"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.