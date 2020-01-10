Bascom man seriously injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bascom man was seriously injured in a crash State Road 2 near Malone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Raymundo Rojas, 29, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Envoy east on State Road 2 shortly before midnight when he crossed the center and then overcorrected back to the left, troopers wrote in a news release.

The Envoy entered the shoulder of the road, rotated and then rolled over several times tossing Rojas and a juvenile passenger from the vehicle, troopers wrote.

The passenger had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Rojas had critical injuries and was flown to Southeast Hospital in Dothan, troopers wrote.