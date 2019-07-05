Bank robbery suspect caught in Lee County

The suspect in a Panama City Beach bank robbery was arrested in Lee County, Fla., police said Friday.

Investigators said 30-year-old Kevin Ross Masa, of Punta Gorda, Florida, walked into the First National Bank of Northwest Florida on Middle Beach Road at about 9:30 a.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money.

Masa was given an undisclosed amount of money and was able to escape the area. He did not appear to have a weapon and no one was injured in the incident.

Masa is currently being held in the Lee County jail. He is expected to be extradited back to Bay County to face charges here.



