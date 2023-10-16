BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County band instructor has been arrested on four child pornography charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

BCSO investigators executed a search warrant at the Spanish Fort home of Bryant Ramey, 30, on Oct. 16. The search warrant was a result of “an inquiry” that led investigators to believe that Ramey had child pornography, they said.

During the search of the home and Ramey’s devices, deputies found illegal images, according to the release. Ramey was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography.

Investigators said the information they have does not suggest the illegal activity took place on school property.

BCSO is collaborating with the Baldwin County Board of Education during the investigation.

“Mr. Ramey has been placed on administrative leave as of this morning,” Eddie Tyler, Baldwin County Schools Superintendent, said. “We are working closely with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so as their investigation progresses.

“Due to this being a personnel matter, we cannot comment any further at this time and all questions should be directed to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.”