Several Franklin County School staff and students test positive for COVID-19

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting more school members and students now as they reopen. Franklin County being one of those districts with several employees and students testing positive for the virus.

The Franklin County School District was recently notified by the fFlorida Department of Health that several students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

From there, the health department conducted contact tracing and the proper people were notified.

The school district does not notify parents or students, that is the health department’s responsibility. Superintendent of Schools, Traci Moses Yoder says she believes there were four positive tests in total.

“So prior to school starting we did have a couple employees test positive and they had to quarantine so they couldn’t come back when school started. After school had started, we had been made aware of some students that had tested positive. I’m not sure about employees, I know we had some employees in quarantine, and that usually means that they were exposed to a positive case,” said Superintendent Yoder.

From there, quarantine orders were issued for self- isolation, staff and students who tested positive will be required to be cleared by the health department before they can go back to school.