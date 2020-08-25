Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Several Franklin County School staff and students test positive for COVID-19

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting more school members and students now as they reopen. Franklin County being one of those districts with several employees and students testing positive for the virus.

The Franklin County School District was recently notified by the fFlorida Department of Health that several students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

From there, the health department conducted contact tracing and the proper people were notified.

The school district does not notify parents or students, that is the health department’s responsibility. Superintendent of Schools, Traci Moses Yoder says she believes there were four positive tests in total.

“So prior to school starting we did have a couple employees test positive and they had to quarantine so they couldn’t come back when school started. After school had started, we had been made aware of some students that had tested positive. I’m not sure about employees, I know we had some employees in quarantine, and that usually means that they were exposed to a positive case,” said Superintendent Yoder.

From there, quarantine orders were issued for self- isolation, staff and students who tested positive will be required to be cleared by the health department before they can go back to school.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Jackson County First Day of School Traffic

First Day of School in Jackson County

Franklin County sees heavy flooding

RV park in Parker in need of clean up

ReHouse Bay program to help build more homes

PPE equipment donated to Bay and Gulf County child care centers

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the