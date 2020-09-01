Sensory room for students with special needs opens at Breakfast Point Academy

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Students at Breakfast Point Academy with special needs now have a new avenue to express themselves. After almost a year in the works, a new sensory room is now open at the school.

For students with sensory issues or behavioral problems, a typical school day can be quite a challenge.

That’s why Breakfast Point Academy has worked to create a sensory room, to help them process the struggles many of us will never experience.

“There are things that can trigger them and set them off during the day, and so they might start off the day bad. Well having a room like this will help them reset, self regulate their bodies, to be able to focus at school,” said Mother and Volunteer, Jessica Kelley.

The room includes tactile objects, calming areas and different light stimuli.

“We have the active play area in the middle of the room, where we do more balance activities and jumping and running. We also have a big swing structure where we work on vestibular activities,” said Occupational Therapist, Ulrika Logsdon.

There are six classrooms at Breakfast Point with special needs students, so staff say a sensory room like this is an absolute necessity.

“It’ll be able to increase focus, learning, increase play skills, it would also be a very calm and distressing room for some of our kids that need an escape,” said Logsdon.

Mother Jessica Kelley has a student with special needs and says this will be a great addition to the school.

“It means everything in the world to me, as a parent it’s 24/7 trying to help your child with special needs,” said Kelley.

The new room was made possible through donations and the school plans on having an official grand opening in the coming weeks.