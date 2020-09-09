School district not tolerating threats or social media attacks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Just three weeks into the school year, Bay District Chief of Safety and Security, Mike Jones is already investigating an online threat.

Bay High School teachers and staff were targets of cyberbullying by an anonymous Instagram account.

Bay District officials work every day to keep students and staff safe.

That means investigating tips from potential threats reported by a variety of sources, from school staff to anonymous sources such as Fortify Florida and S.A.F.E.

Chief of Safety and Security Mike Jones says nowadays most school threats are done via social media, which can grow exponentially.

“A lot of times what happens is, if it happens at one school, you can just about bet that it’s going to be piggybacked and it’s going to happen at other schools the next day, and the next day, and it just grows,” said BDS Safety and Security Chief, Mike Jones.

From there they work with the targeted school’s administrators and the sheriff’s department to determine if a threat is credible.

“If we prove that they have committed that threat and it’s interrupted the educational process, then we do file criminal charges. It depends on how far that investigation takes us,” said Jones.

Jones says a huge part of how they get their tips is actually from parents.

“Know what they’re doing, know who they’re emailing and texting, Facebooking with and Twitter,” said Jones.

But his biggest message to students? It’s just not worth it.

“Don’t do it, all is going to do is causing problems, you’re going to get expelled from school, it’s going to hurt you if you try to get into college somewhere with that on your record, it’s going to hurt you if you try to get a job anywhere and you’ve been arrested. If it’s terrorist acts, you don’t want that on your criminal record,” said Jones.