Oscar Patterson School reopening to students in 2022

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Discussion of reopening Oscar Patterson Elementary School has picked up steam in recent months.

The magnet school was closed following Hurricane Michael due to population and grade issues.

Now families can look forward to an official reopening date.

The Oscar Patterson Oversight Committee has worked to open the school doors once again for quite some time and now that is finally a reality.

As many schools in the area near capacity, school board leaders say it’s time to open Oscar Patterson back up.

New housing complexes are expected to come to the area in the coming years, helping to grow the school’s population.

The plan is to begin as a K-2 and grow by a grade level each year.

“They’re going to build a brand new stem building based on the half cent sales tax for 2020. Were going to make sure we have an A plus STEM program.” said Student Advocate, Greg Dossie.

School leaders plan for the school to be open for students in August of 2022.

In addition to grades K through 2, there will also be 17 early education classrooms occupying the campus.