New drone class offered to high schoolers as part of CTE classes

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Careers in technical education is a growing field of work, and classes by these students are being taken earlier and earlier each year.

Bay District School leaders believe the ‘CTE’ programs implemented in their schools help them to be competitive with other school districts. Officials say they have 42 different programs that are offered to students in different grade levels and have almost four thousand students enrolled in these programs.

A new certification for the drone academy is being offered now at Arnold High School. This is a program that they are looking to expand to other schools in the district.

“If you look it up, the growth in that area is phenomenal. We know our community is going to be a place where we are going to use that,” said Program Supervisor, Beth Patterson.

If students receive their drone certification, they will have passed unmanned aerial safety, a certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, and a visual line of sight course.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Bay District School leaders looking at increasing millage rate for staff salaries

Bay District Schools updating classrooms to the latest technology

New drone class offered to high schoolers as part of CTE classes

Breakfast Point Academy

Buddy Check

Villa Tasso clean-up has gone well so far said Walton Code Compliance Director

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm