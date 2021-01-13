New drone class offered to high schoolers as part of CTE classes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Careers in technical education is a growing field of work, and classes by these students are being taken earlier and earlier each year.

Bay District School leaders believe the ‘CTE’ programs implemented in their schools help them to be competitive with other school districts. Officials say they have 42 different programs that are offered to students in different grade levels and have almost four thousand students enrolled in these programs.

A new certification for the drone academy is being offered now at Arnold High School. This is a program that they are looking to expand to other schools in the district.

“If you look it up, the growth in that area is phenomenal. We know our community is going to be a place where we are going to use that,” said Program Supervisor, Beth Patterson.

If students receive their drone certification, they will have passed unmanned aerial safety, a certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, and a visual line of sight course.