Haney Technical Center opens registration for more than 12 programs

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical Center has been limiting class sizes during the pandemic.

Now many programs will have their first open slots for registration since July.

More than 12 different programs at the technical school now have open registration available to students for the January term.

Specialties such as electrical, marine mechanics, and welding all have open slots

For students, application information is available on Haney’s website.

“No previous experience is needed in any of these programs before students come out to register,” said Murphy.

But, there are only a few spots available in each trade so time is of the essence.

“If you have the desire to learn, we will walk you through the steps. It can be intimidating and sometimes people are doing a re-train because some people have had circumstances, maybe because of COVID and they are looking for a career change. Our placement rates are wonderful so you will have a job in the field you train for if you stay on track,” said Haney Technical’s Spokeswoman Alex Murphy.

Murphy says each of the programs is limited to a certain capacity and once each class has reached its limit, registration will close.