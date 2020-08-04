Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Haney Technical Center has a successful first day

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — This school year at Haney Technical Center is off to a great start!

It’s Bay County’s first educational institution to return back to campus in the midst of the pandemic.

Teachers and students have been waiting for this day for quite some time and although it looks a bit different, they are still happy to be back and learning, as all of their programs are now in a hybrid schedule format.

The hybrid schedule allows for different groups of students to be on campus at different times throughout the week. Making it easier for Haney to abide by CDC guidelines and have students remain socially distant in their classrooms.

Anyone on campus must be wearing a mask at all times.

While the school year is looking a bit different from last year, students are understanding and cooperative.

“It most definitely looks weird because I’m used to having everybody here, everybody interacting with each other, and it’s kind of weird having to sit six feet away from people. You gotta kinda raise your voice just so people can hear you, and you have a mask on too, so it’s just different but I’ll get accustomed to it,” said 2nd year Electrical Student, Ladante Hamilton.

Haney leaders say they had a better than average attendance for the first day of school.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Jackson County Enrollment Update

30-A communities implemented their own mask mandate

Bay County Sheriff's Office reports a powerful narcotic being abused locally

Haney Technical Center has a successful first day

the Buccaneers newest addition, RB LeSean McCoy, shows his speed at camp on Tuesday

Tracking the Tropics: Isaias bringing tornadoes, heavy rain, wind up east coast after landfall in North Carolina

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the