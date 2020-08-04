Haney Technical Center has a successful first day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — This school year at Haney Technical Center is off to a great start!

It’s Bay County’s first educational institution to return back to campus in the midst of the pandemic.

Teachers and students have been waiting for this day for quite some time and although it looks a bit different, they are still happy to be back and learning, as all of their programs are now in a hybrid schedule format.

The hybrid schedule allows for different groups of students to be on campus at different times throughout the week. Making it easier for Haney to abide by CDC guidelines and have students remain socially distant in their classrooms.

Anyone on campus must be wearing a mask at all times.

While the school year is looking a bit different from last year, students are understanding and cooperative.

“It most definitely looks weird because I’m used to having everybody here, everybody interacting with each other, and it’s kind of weird having to sit six feet away from people. You gotta kinda raise your voice just so people can hear you, and you have a mask on too, so it’s just different but I’ll get accustomed to it,” said 2nd year Electrical Student, Ladante Hamilton.

Haney leaders say they had a better than average attendance for the first day of school.