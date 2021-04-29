Haney Foundation providing 50 ‘Hurricane Michael’ related scholarships

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — More students in the Panhandle will soon have scholarships to attend Haney Technical Center and earn their certifications.

The Tom P. Haney Foundation is providing 50 ‘Hurricane Michael’ related scholarships. This applies to Florida Panhandle high school students who graduated between October 2018 and June 2021.

It will provide students with $1,400 a year for tuition, books, and fees. This applies to all 21 of the programs at Haney Technical Center.

Chief Community Relations Officer, Alexandra Murphy says with all of the challenges these students have faced the past several years, Haney wanted to show them there is hope.

“We just want to encourage them to continue their learning. We know many of them have had their struggles and we feel like this is a great way to reward them for staying the course given the challenges from Hurricane Michael and COVID.” said Murphy.

Applications for the scholarship program begin tomorrow, Friday, May 30th. If you have questions, contact Haney directly at 850-767-5500.