FSU PC’s new scholarship program allows eligible students to go to college for free

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University’s Panama City campus is continuing to take more steps into the future. After announcing the addition of a public health major, they have also created a special scholarship.

The new FSU PC Promise Scholarship is providing students the opportunity to go to college for free. The zero cost tuition will be provided for qualified Northwest Florida students whose combined family and student income is $50,000 or less, or are eligible for Pell Grants.

“We’re planting a seed that will harvest 20 to 30 years from now,” said Scholarship Donor, Larry Perry.

The scholarship fund will provide support to students who have lived for four years in one of the 11 Northwest Florida counties.

“This gives people the opportunity for a higher education, not only to get higher education but also to do well with it and serve the community,” said Perry.

“It’s so exciting, as a first generation college student to know that there are so many more opportunities available to students that otherwise wouldn’t be able to have a college education,” said Student Body President, Lucy Rodriguez

This scholarship opportunity is being funded by several generous donors.

“300 students per year they expect are going to benefit from this, that’s incredible,” said Congressman Neal Dunn

“I think it’s an encouragement as well, because sometimes kids don’t get encouraged by their family, their teachers or their friends. So just knowing that there’s somebody out there that was going to donate money so that they could go to school,” said Scholarship Donor, Pam Perry.

School leaders don’t want income restrictions to stop students from getting a college education.

“Students from our area can focus on their academics, and not have to worry as much about the finances, I think that makes a big statement to them that we are their partners, that we are committed to their success and committed to northwest florida,” said Dean of FSU PC, Dr. Randy Hanna.

The new scholarship will apply to new, returning and transfer students.

The FSU PC Promise Scholarship will take effect in Spring of 2021.